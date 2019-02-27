Andrew Snell (7477768)

A Newmarket stud manager scooped a top prize at the prestigious Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff awards at London’s Jumeirah Carlton Tower Hotel.

Andrew Snell, who has worked at Cheveley Park Stud for 30 years and been manager since 2004, was nominated in the stud staff category, where in the final he beat two other contenders to take the £5,000 prize plus another £5,000 to be shared by his colleagues at the stud.

“It was a super night and very emotional,” said Andrew, 56, who started his working life as a YTS trainee in a livery yard before being taken on at the National Stud where he rose to become assistant stud groom.

Andrew was nominated for the award by Chris Richardson, Cheveley Park’s managing director. His citation said: “His professional approach, expert knowledge of equine welfare and excellent communication skills have made him a superb stud manager.”

“I was completely in the dark until a couple of days before I received a phone call from the judges,” said Andrew. “It was lovely to be recognised for all those years of work but this was really one for the team at the farm.

“I would also like to thank Sheikh Mohammed and Godolphin for their continued support of the awards which mean so much to racing and stud staff.”

Andrew was accompanied to Monday night’s ceremony by a team of supporters including his wife Stephanie, who is racing secretary to Sir Michael Stoute, the owner of the stud Patricia Thompson and her son Richard, Chris and Annie Richardson and other long-time members of staff.

Also there were the parents of junior management assistant Max McLoughlin, nominated for the David Nicholson newcomer award. Other Newmarket finalists were Kevin Tobin, of New England Stud who was a runner-up in the stud staff category and Barry O’Dowd, assistant trainer to John Gosden, who was pipped at the post in the leadership category.