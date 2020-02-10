Storm Ciara leaves mark on Newmarket and surrounding villages with trees uprooted and homes left without power

Storm Ciara left its mark on Newmarket and the surrounding villages, with trees uprooted and homes left without power.

Roads were closed after trees were blown over by gusts of more than 80mph as the storm crossed the country and the MetOffice warned people to stay indoors.

Yesterday Fordham Road, just outside Newmarket, was blocked after a large tree fell onto the road, with firefighters and police working with contractors to clear the busy A142.

And trees in Duchess Drive, Hyperion Way, and Exning Road were just some town roads which saw trees up rooted in the storm.

In Snailwell, a tree avoided a nearby bungalow in The Street and fell onto the road.

Disruption was more than just blocked roads, and homes in Burwell and Soham were left without electricity after engineers from UK Power Networks switched off supplies to carry out emergency repairs.

Houses in Worlington and Mildenhall also suffered blackouts. Power supplies are expected to restored by the end of the day.

And in Burwell yesterday firefighters removed the sign to The Fox pub, in North Street, after it became unsafe.

