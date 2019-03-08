Tesco Fund raiser for Team Jay (7543210)

A campaign to raise money to help pay for a seven-year-old boy’s treatment for brain cancer has been given a boost by Tesco.

The Newmarket superstore has got on board with supporters of Jay’s Journey, a fund set up by the parents of Jay Davison, who were told that after two years of treatment, the NHS could do no more to find a cure for him.

Jay has been in Addenbrooke’s Hospital this week after suffering back pain at the weekend but his sister Bryony, 18, said he was feeling better and hoped to be able to come home on Wednesday.

His parents, Keily and Mark, are hoping to raise enough money to fund a place on a medical trial, probably in the USA but, even if they can get a free place, the costs of travel, accommodation, tests and scans could add up to £200,000.

Friends from the family’s home village of Isleham and beyond have rallied round to help and, now known as Team Jay, are staging regular money-making events.

On Saturday and Sunday, 70 children from Isleham Primary School spent two days in Tesco helping customers pack their shopping and collecting donations totalling an amazing £3,624 for Jay, which was described by store manager Alistair Thomson as ‘heartwarming’.

Mr Thomson said: “Tesco Newmarket will be working with Jay’s family and Team Jay to raise as much money as we possibly can over the coming months and years.”

He said the next event would be a Bake Sale in store on Easter Saturday, April 20, possibly followed the next day by a car boot sale in the car park and there would be collection tubs and buckets in the store for people unable to donate via the just giving website.

Bryony said her family were very grateful to everyone who was helping to raise money for Jay’s Journey.