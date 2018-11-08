Newmarket's memorial hall (5300698)

Town councillors have convened a special meeting on Monday, November 19, to decide whether to continue to object to a plan to build 400 homes at Hatchfield Farm in Newmarket’s Fordham Road.

In 2013 the council objected to Lord Derby’s proposal on a number of grounds including damage to the racing industry, lack of infrastructure to support an increase in population and loss of farmland.

Forest Heath Council, the planning authority approved the plan, but its decision was called in by the Secretary of State.

The High Court challenged that decision and the application is to be re-determined following an inquiry.

Members of the town’s planning committee have recommended the council renew its original objection.