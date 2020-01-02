An appeal is under way to get Newmarket’s SOS bus back on the road.

And those behind the project, headed by Newmarket town councillor John Borda, see the bus, which was originally used to help vulnerable night club and pub goers, having a new focus in the future.

“We want it to be used during the day as a mobile clinic or classroom, a respite area for events, a mobile youth club, and are open to other suggestions,” said Cllr Borda.

Newmarket SOS bus Cllr John Borda (25587244)

The appeal to raise £3,000 is to cover the initial costs of getting the bus, which has not been used for around two years, roadworthy.

On Monday it is due to be taken out of mothballs and have its MoT test, a process which is likely to cost around £500. Road tax will be £200 and insurance in the region of £1,000.

Organisers also want to have around £1,300 to cover any repairs which are found to be needed following the MoT.

A new organising committee has been formed to run the bus – fitted out with seating, a private treatment area and a kitchenette – which first came into service through the Newmarket Town Pastors over 10 years ago.

If it does get back on the road, one of the projects the SOS Bus could be used to support is a new Newmarket Youth Action Group, which town councillors agreed in principal to support at their final meeting of 2019.

They were given a presentation by Will Wright, families and communities officer for West Suffolk Council, who said the aim was for a co-ordinated approach by schools, police, councils, and young people themselves to provide opportunities for the town’s youth.

He said neighbouring Haverhill had had a youth strategy in place for around a decade and now had its own youth workers and around eight volunteers.

“We found that young people want to engage and this is giving them the opportunity to do that,” said Mr Wright. He said there had already been some successful projects operating in Newmarket including the weekly Team Chill at the Racing Centre.

Ten town councillors volunteered to be part of the first meeting to discuss a town youth strategy which is set to be held this month.

