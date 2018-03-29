Soham is 'overpopulated, growing too fast, and overdeveloped' residents say

The majority of residents have said that Soham is overdeveloped, according to a developer survey.

Asked to describe the town in three words most people said that it was overpopulated, growing too fast, and overdeveloped.

The survey is part of the consultation process for the Eastern Gateway, a 550-house development by Cambridgeshire County Council’s This Land Ltd between Qua Fen Common and East Fen Common.

Asked what they most disliked about the town of the 104 participants, 55 said that Soham had a lack of shops and facilities, 34 said that there was too many new development and 24 said there was a lack of infrastructure.

Residents also said that Soham is a friendly place and that one of the parts of town life they most like was its open spaces and rural character.

A spokesman from This Land said that they “will be informed and shaped by engagement with the Soham community and other key stakeholders” and will publish revised plans and designs in the summer.