A campaign has been launched for a High Street memorial to remember the 27 people who lost their lives when Newmarket High Street was bombed almost 80 years ago.

It comes as this month poppies – traditionally worn to remember those who fought in war – are, for the first time, being worn to pay tribute to civilian victims of war.

Behind the move for a permanent memorial is Newmarket Local History Society, whose members over the years have compiled a detailed dossier of the events of February 18, 1941, when, at 2.57pm, a lone German Dornier aircraft flew down the High Street from the clock tower dropping a succession of bombs and spraying the busy street with machine gun fire.

Devastation: The building in the High Street which today houses Altered Image hair salon and the former Blockbuster store

As well as those who died, more than 200 people were injured, many of them just out in town, others working in the town’s post office, then on the opposite side of the street to where it now stands and which took a direct hit.

On Monday, history society member Sandra Easom, who is responsible for so much of the research into what happened in the town on that February afternoon, asked town councillors to back the memorial campaign.

She also outlined plans for two major exhibitions linked to the bombing. The first will be staged in February next year and the second in 2021 which will mark the 80th anniversary of the incident.

She said mystery still surrounded what had been the bomber’s prime target, but the most likely was the memorial hall where that day a meeting of important military personnel had been taking place.

Research had suggested that a Nazi spy could have been operating in the town and provided the information which brought the bomber in.

Although a bomb blast destroyed the neighbouring White Hart Hotel, the hall, standing slightly back from the street, was spared, although the scarring of its brickwork by machine gun fire and fallout from the bomb, still bear witness to how close the Germans came to wiping out some of Britain’s key military personnel.

“We have checked the official German archives for records of the Newmarket raid but none were found,” said Sandra.

“This was a catastrophic event for Newmarket, It was market day and people were just going about their business. Doing the research I came to realise that life hangs by a thread. One woman, who was a child at the time, told me she was out with her mother going to the post office but they took a last minute detour to another shop to look at some combs which had just come in, and it saved their lives.”

She added: “I think the incident also brought out the wonderful spirit of the people of Newmarket who were determined to look after each other in the face of such a terrible tragedy. The town was full of heroes that day and it is fitting that we not only remember what happened but also try to establish a tribute to those who lost their lives on that afternoon in February.”