Soapboxes ready for the off as Newmarket hosts first derby for nearly 80 years

Newmarket is set to host its first derby for nearly 80 years at the weekend - but this time racegoers will be hearing the whurr of wheels instead of thundering hooves.

The Newmarket Soapbox Derby is set to get under starter's orders on Sunday, with businesses from the town and across the region set to race in the town.

Homemade carts will hurtle 700 metres down Warren Hill at around 40mph while negotiating chicanes and obsticles, as they speed all the way to the end of Moulton Road.

Newmarket is set to host its first derby for nearly 80 years at the weekend

The event is the brainchild of Newmarket town councillor and deputy mayor James Lay and is being backed by Newmarket Town Council, Jockey Club Estates, Newmarket Racecourses, Tattersalls and tourism hub Discover Newmarket.

Moulton Road will be closed to traffic as spectators line it to watch the thrills and spills of the race. There will be food and drinks stalls in the nearby trainers’ car park. Tickets will be £5 for adults and a family ticket, for two adults and two children, is £10. Free entry for children.

It was during the Second World War that the world-famous Derby was moved from Epsom and, as the New Derby, it was run at Newmarket between 1940 until 1945.

To find out more about the event and how to enter go to newmarketsoapboxderby.org.uk.