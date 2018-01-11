Snow White arrives at Newmarket Kings Theatre

Classic fairy-tale Snow White is to cast a spell over Newmarket as Nomads are taking to the Kings Theatre stage tomorrow in their annual pantomime.

Jealous of Snow White’s beauty, step-mother Queen Vanity orders her henchmen to murder Snow White in the enchanted forest where she is safely hiding away with the seven dwarfs.

The wicked Queen brings a poisoned apple for Snow White to eat, putting her into a deep sleep that can only be broken by the kiss of a prince.

Show director Sarah Smith said: “It has everything a pantomime requires - the goodie, the baddie, the comedy and the love story. Along with great songs and dancing and wonderful costumes, this is not to be missed.

"There are a few tickets left but we are nearly sold out so don't hang around," she said.

Snow White runs from Friday until January 20.

Weekday performances start at 7.30pm, with no show on January 15. On January 13 and 14 it starts at 1pm and 5pm, with the last Saturday at 4pm and 7.30pm.