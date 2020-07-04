As June turns into July, we have another first-class crop of images you have taken for our lockdown photography Snapshot Suffolk.

The winner of the competition will receive a £20 Love2Shop voucher and a six month free subscription to our app.

All you have to do is email your pictures to william.mata@iliffepublishing.co.uk, or tag #snapshotsuffolk on Instagram.

This week's captions

Richard Pannell in Haverhill sent us these pyramidal orchids.

Red Lodge resident Alicia Moody, 13, sent in a photo of her puppy Flo.

Felixstowe beach, as seen by Thurston resident Helen Coe.

‘Not very original, I know, but I liked the moody sky over Southwold,’ says Phil Faircloth from Cowlinge.

Phil also sent us these bees in his garden.

A view of Greene King Brewery and St Edmundsbury Cathedral side-by-side, as taken by Tibor Pollerman in Horringer.

Colin Reeve captured this sky view at Wetheringsett.

A troop of mushrooms in great livermere, from David Bolton.

Shirley Case sent us the Heath Training grounds from where she lives in Newmarket.

Over on Instagram, anna_mariee_x sent us a busy bee.

Paulina Eva found this dandelion.

Insta user mymirrorlessmemories explored the Suffolk countryside.

Johnboypix sent us this image from Southwold.

Kellylouise007 was watching the sun rise on the longest day of the year.

Southwold was also a popular spot for Robert Salisbury.

anna_mariee_x also sent us this close up shot of a great tit.

Ben Moyle found this nice view in Bury St Edmunds.

A swan found by Paulina Eva.

Some blue sky thinking from ‘carmenlamlam’.

