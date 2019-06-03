Newmarket Carnival 2018 royalty eight-year-old Millie Brown, centre, with attendants Tekesha Eaton, left, Annalise Baker. Carnival Prince Harvey Thomas

Six more entrants this week in the competition to find the Newmarket Journal carnival princess, her two attendants and a carnival prince.

The royal foursome will lead the carnival parade along the High Street from Tattersalls to The Severals on Saturday, July 6. Entrants for the competition should be aged between five and 10 and either live or go to school in Newmarket.

All competition entries must be on the coupon which appears in the Journal and each entry should be accompanied by a colour head and shoulders photograph. Entrants should also be sure they would be available on carnival day if chosen.

This week’s entries are six-year-old Frankie Frappell, of Exning Road, who is a pupil at Ditton Lodge Primary School; Ruby-Rain McJannet, five, of Manderston Road, a pupil at Paddocks Primary School; Jessika Beech, seven, of Exning Road, who is a pupil at Laureate Community Academy; Lottie Phipps of All Saints Road, who is ten and a pupil at Ditton Lodge Primary and Isabella Knappett, six, who is a pupil at St Louis Catholic Academy and lives in Exning and eight-year-old Kevin Nel of Rowley Drive, who is a pupil at Houldsworth Valley Primary Academy.

Entries can be posted to Newmarket Journal Carnival Princess/Prince, Rookery House, The Guineas, Newmarket CB8 8SY. Scans of the coupon, which can be found in this week's Journal, with a photograph can also be emailed to alison.hayes@newmarketjournal.co.uk

The princess and her two attendants will receive posies donated by Bouquets of Newmarket who will also make a buttonhole for the prince.

The theme of this year’s carnival parade is the books of popular children’s author Julia Donaldson. Attractions on The Severals will include a funfair, stalls and displays.

The event is being organised by sisters Tracy and Julie Williams and fund-raising will be in support of Newmarket Voluntary Network’s befriending service and East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.