Six men hospitalised after police pursuit ends in crash in Six Mile Bottom

Six men have been taken to hospital after a police pursuit resulted in a crash in Six Mile Bottom.

The police chase started in Norfolk at about 9.25 last night following reports of a burglary in Norwich, where the suspects fled from the scene in a black Mercedes C200.

Officers found the suspected vehicle on the A11 heading towards Suffolk, with the pursuit continuing towards Newmarket.

The Mercedes crashed at the junction of A1304 and A11 in Six Mile Bottom at about 10.35pm.

No other vehicle was involved in the collision.

Six men were taken to hospital with five of those arrested at the scene. Two of the men are currently in Addenbrookes Hospital with serious injuries, two men were taken to West Suffolk Hospital with serious injuries, while two other men have since been released from hospital and have now been taken into custody.