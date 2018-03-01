Six arrests in police crackdown on drugs in Newmarket

Six suspected drug dealers have been arrested in Newmarket with police taking hundreds of wraps of cocaine and heroin off the town’s streets as part of a crackdown.

Officers raided three different addresses, seizing thousands of pounds of cash along with over 600 wraps of class A drugs, as part of Operation Velocity.

The operation is the force’s attempt to combat ‘county lines’ drug dealing – where a gang of dealers establish a drug market in a rural town, selling narcotics they have trafficked from large cities.

Last week saw Operation Velocity focus on Newmarket, with police estimating they had seized over £10,000 of cash and drugs.

Jessie Antonio, 23, from London, was arrested at a house in Windsor Road on February 20 and charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin. Police said they had found about 50 wraps and £1,000 cash. He appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Thursday and was committed to crown court for sentence after pleading guilty. A 41-year-old man from the Newmarket area was also arrested at the same address on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin and was released pending further inquiries.

Jahmal Knox, 25, from London, was arrested at an address in Newmarket’s Fordham Road on Friday and charged with possession with intent to supply. Police allege he was found with over 200 wraps of drugs and £1,000 cash. He appeared before magistrates on Saturday and was committed for trial.

And on the same day three people were arrested in Granby Street for drug-related offences, with police seizing 400 wraps of unidentified class A drugs. Those arrested were a 32-year-old woman from the Newmarket area on suspicion of intent to supply class A drugs, a 20-year-old man from London and a 19-year-old man from Hertfordshire. All were released pending further investigation.

Sgt Steve Duncan said: “These arrests and seizures are all about us responding to offences linked to illegal class A drug activity as part of Operation Velocity. We will continue to pursue, disrupt and arrest those people bringing criminality or anti-social behaviour.”