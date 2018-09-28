Sheikh's gift to Newmarket Academy is 'transformational'

Pupils in one of the refurbished classrooms at Newmarket Academy

The principal of Newmarket Academy has described the support given to the school by Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed as ‘transformational’.

Speaking at a meeting of Newmarket Town Council on Monday, Nick Froy said the school had recently recorded another improved set of GCSE results and its outcomes for disadvantaged students were now above the national average.

“The school has recently published excellent GCSE results and now has the resources and equipment to ensure that every student in the community has an outstanding educational facility in the local town and every chance of a better life,” he said.

During the summer the academy’s classrooms and common halls were fitted out with new computers, advanced sound systems, LED screens and electronic flip boards for technology integrated learning.

The entire school has been re-carpeted, painted and renovated, with the Performing Arts Studio given a new floor and lighting system. The Special Education Needs Department, the Engineering Department, and the tennis courts will also be developed and renovated during the current academic year.

And next year the school will see a new state-of-the-art library, containing some 15,000 books, opened thanks to a £1 million donation from Sheikh Mohammed, who is recognised as a passionate contributor to education as a vehicle to change lives.

He approved the funding of all the school’s requirements through his special projects office in Dubai after his wife, Princess Haya, visited the academy, discussed its needs with Mr Froy and reported the findings of her assessment.

“This community is incredibly lucky to benefit from the ongoing support and vision of Sheikh Mohammed. His kindness and determination will change the lives of everyone in this town. The school, governors, parents and above all the students, are very grateful,” said Mr Froy.