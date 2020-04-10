Cheveley’s Longholes Stud, which was turned by its current owner into a state-of-the-art racehorse rehabilitation and pre-training centre is on the market for in excess of £6 million.

Sheikh Fahad Al Thani, who bought the 217-acre property in 2013, has decided to sell it as he is said to be spending more time in the United States with his American-born wife the former Melissa Margolis.

The property comprises 88 stables arranged in four main blocks plus horse walkers, lunge rings, a two and a half-furlong canter and six-furlong wood-chip gallop as well as modern therapy equipment.

Longholes Stud (33112789)

It has extensive railed paddocks and around 100 acres of open pasture, which the property’s agents say could become a self-contained farm if planning permission were obtained.

“Sheikh Fahad purchased Longholes in 2013 with a view to turning the attractive and historic stud farm into a state of the art pre-training and rehabilitation establishment servicing the requirements of his own Qatar Racing and also the wider training centre of Newmarket,” said David Redvers, racing and bloodstock adviser to the sheikh. “Seven years later and Longholes boasts an incredible array of modern facilities, an outstanding team of committed and highly trained professional staff and a client list that boasts many of the most recognised names in horse racing, eventing and show jumping.

“Sheikh Fahad is proud of what has been achieved at Longholes but a change in his own personal circumstances means that the farm’s exciting future now needs to be in another’s hands.”

Mr Redversexplained that although Sheikh Fahad had spent more time in California since his marriage in 2018, he was still in the UK for more than half the year.

George Windsor Clive, of agents Windsor Clive International, acknowledged the unusual nature of selling such a substantial equine property in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and consequentlockdown to prevent its spread.

“We’re still bringing Longholes to the market in these strange times so that buyers can react quickly once restrictions are lifted,” he said.

