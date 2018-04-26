Sheikh Mohammed's 'generous gift' to put literacy at the heart of Newmarket Academy

A new state-of-the art library is to be built at Newmarket Academy, thanks to a substantial gift from Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum.

The founder of the Godolphin horseracing and breeding empire is to meet the entire cost of the library, which could be ready for students to use in September 2019.

What the new Newmarket Academy library will look like

Headteacher Nick Froy has spoken of his delight at the news.

“This is all about the future of the school as a beacon of excellence,” he said.

“Every child who comes through the door of Newmarket Academy is going to be exposed to a wonderful, wonderful library which will help us in our aim to put reading and literacy at the heart of the school as a gateway to the curriculum.”

The gift comes two years after the Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project was set up to use the assets and networks of the racing community to aid education across all year groups and to give guidance on employment opportunities in racing and associated industries in Newmarket.

Last year the project was highlighted by the Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to the academy and in last July’s Ofsted report when the school was rated as ‘good’.

“We have worked very closely with Godolphin on the Beacon project and we were amazed, astonished and grateful to be told that Sheikh Mohammed had said he would be keen to support the school even more and would be happy to fund a new library.

“We are incredibly humbled and grateful to receive such a generous gift”.

Mr Froy said the size and scope of the current library was limited despite attempts to make it engaging and stimulating for students.

The new building – a modern design of steel and glass construction – has an open ground floor which will form an outdoor classroom for use in ecology and practical sessions and as a social area.

The second and third storeys are open plan giving a sense of light and space and providing adaptable accommodation for seminars and conferences.

A planning application for the library is currently with Forest Heath council and it is hoped work could start as soon as July or August.