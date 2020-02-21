A serial shoplifter who targeted a string of Newmarket stores in just one day is wanted, after failing to attend court for her sentencing hearing.

On September 21, 2019, Saskia Francis, 39, stole three pregnancy test kits from Boots in the High Street along with vitamins and other products worth £50.

Francis, of New Cheveley Road, also took two bottles of Lucozade worth £2.89 from WH Smith’s High Street store.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court, Ipswich (29781268)

Then, in Greggs, she stole bakery items worth £6.75, before going into B&M in The Guineas Shopping Centre later the same day and stealing £24.08 worth of goods.

She pleaded guilty to the shoplifting spree at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in January and was ordered to appear before the Ipswich-based court on Wednesday.

But Francis failed to turn up for her sentencing hearing, and now the court had issued a warrant for her arrest.

Read more CourtsNewmarket