Secure Newmarket yard will isolate sick horses

Proposals for an emergency racehorse isolation facility in Newmarket, which could be vital in preventing the spread of serious contagious equine diseases, such as strangles, has been given the go-ahead.

The new stable yard will be built for Jockey Club Estates on land at Southfield Farm off Hamilton Road which is currently used for the storage of Racetech equipment.

It will be used to contain and treat horses suspected of carrying infectious diseases providing stabling for up to eight horses with associated staff and other equine facilities including a horse walker and food storage.

According to a report submitted with the planning application, it was hoped the facility would be rarely used but that it would “offer Newmarket an insurance policy in the event of any outbreak .”

It added: “Newmarket is the busiest thoroughbred training centre in the world with an estimated 2,400 racehorses using its training ground every day. A dedicated isolation facility should therefore be an integral part of its overall risk management strategy.”

Access to the yard would be controlled via a vehicle barrier with a disinfectant wheel wash facility.