2018 Carnival princess Millie Brown with attendants Tekesha Eaton and Annalise Baker and Carnival Prince Harvey Thomas

The search is on for this year’s Newmarket Journal Carnival Princess, her two attendants and a Carnival Prince.

The royal foursome will lead the town’s carnival parade from Tattersalls to The Severals on Saturday, July 6.

Entrants for the competition should be aged between five and 10 and either live or go to school in Newmarket.

All entries must be on the coupon which will appear in the Journal every week - starting today - until the competition’s closing date of Monday, June 24. Each entry must be accompanied by a colour photograph and entrants must be sure they would be available on carnival day if chosen.

Entries should be sent to Newmarket Journal Carnival Princess/Prince, Newmarket Journal, Rookery House, The Guineas, Newmarket CB8 8SY. Scans of the coupon with a photograph can also be emailed to alison.hayes@newmarketjournal.co.uk

The princess and her two attendants will receive posies from Bouquets of Newmarket who will also make a buttonhole for the prince.

The theme for this year’s bumper parade of floats is the books of Julia Donaldson and 10 floats have already been booked.

The main carnival activities will take place, as usual, on The Severals and will include funfair rides, stalls and displays. The event is once again being organised by sisters Tracy and Julie Williams and will support Newmarket Voluntary Network’s Befriending service and East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.