Search for your street in latest crime statistics for Newmarket, Mildenhall and Soham

Reported crime has surged in and around Mildenhall, latest police statistics reveal, with incidents at a year high.

According to police statistics released yesterday in the Mildenhall policing district, which covers the town and villages towards Newmarket, there were 159 crimes reported in October. In September there were 105 crimes recorded.

In the Newmarket district, which covers the town and Exning, there were 160 reported crimes in the month. The town centre made up the bulk of recorded crime, with 99 crimes reported.

But the number of incidents recorded remained about the same as the month before, and has dropped since a spike in crime in August.

Area's covered by Ely South, including town's and villages Soham, Fordham, and Burwell, crime is almost at a year high.

In October there was 154 crimes reported to police, and the month before there was 144.