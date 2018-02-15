Scotsdales plans for 150 new homes in Fordham get go-ahead

District planners have given the go-ahead for 150 new homes and a 75-bed care home in Fordham, despite objections from villagers.

The plan submitted by Scotsdales Garden Centre with its co-developer, Hill, for the 33 acre site in Market Street was unanimously endorsed by East Cambridgeshire District councillors on Wednesday.

The land is currently used by Scotsdales as its nursery, which it is planning to close because of ‘changes in the market’.

Although Fordham Parish Council had accepted the application ‘with reservations’, residents had raised a number of concerns including the current lack of school places at the village primary school, lack of GP facilities, inadequate public transport and an increase in traffic.

“Fordham could become a town without the facilities or infrastructure to support it,” said one comment.

The Fordham Action on Over Development group had urged the council not to approve the scheme until Anglian Water had confirmed the capacity of the water supply and that the existing sewerage system could cope.

Addressing councillors at Wednesday’s meeting, Colin Campbell, head of planning at Hill, insisted the scheme has been shaped by input from residents and the parish council.

“We strongly believe that these proposals represent a well-considered scheme for the development of new homes, jobs and community facilities, helping to strengthen the sustainability of the village,” he said.

As well as the homes, 45 of which will be classed as ‘affordable’, the development will include a shop, open space and medical consulting room which the developer said would be used as a ‘satellite facility’ operated by existing practices in Burwell and Fordham.

As part of legal agreements, the developers will be asked to make financial contributions to some local facilities including more than £84,000 towards improvements to the A142/Newmarket Road roundabout