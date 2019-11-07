Home   News   Article

Schoolgirl suffers 'life-changing' injuries after being hit by a bus in Newmarket's Exning Road

By Dan Barker
Published: 21:20, 07 November 2019
 | Updated: 21:23, 07 November 2019

A young girl has been taken to hospital with 'life-changing' injuries after being hit by a bus earlier today.

At about 3.40pm emergency services were called to Exning Road after a child had been struck by a bus.

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, with what Suffolk Police have described as potentially "life-changing" injuries.

Police have closed of Exning Road (21124484)
Officers closed the busy road between Croft Road and Elizabeth Avenue as emergency services worked at the scene. At about 9pm Exning Road was re-opened.

Tonight, Suffolk Police have launched an investigation into collision.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have captured any dashcam footage of the incident should contact the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team quoting CAD 255 of November 7."

