Police and ambulance crews in Newmarket's High Street (5031018)

A school girl has died after it appeared she choked on sweet wrappers at a Newmarket restaurant.

Emergency services were called to the High Street’s Khobkhun Thai restaurant at 2.12pm on Thursday as the eight year old’s mother fought desperately to save her daughter’s life.

Nai Sahaschai, a business partner at the restaurant, said a group of about three adults and seven children had been using its function room and it appeared the girl had put wrappers from sweets the group had brought into her mouth and they lodged in her throat.

Mr Sahaschai said one of the other children saw what was happening and alerted the adults.

“Her mum ran to her and there was plastic wrapping from the sweets in her mouth. She managed to pull one out,” he said.

He said the child’s mother told him to call 999.

“Everything happened quickly and I called the ambulance as soon as I could,” he said.

Four ambulances were dispatched and an East Anglian Air Ambulance, landed in the grounds of the Jockey Club.

Paramedics were fighting to resuscitate the girl as they brought her out of the restaurant at about 3pm.

She was taken by land ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where she died.

The Cambridgeshire coroner has been informed and an inquest into the girl’s death is likely to be opened in the next few weeks.