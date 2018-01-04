School run time 'would be doubled' if Newmarket's Weatherby foot crossing is closed

Campaigners fighting to keep the Weatherby foot crossing over Newmarket’s railway line open are urging residents to keep up the pressure on Network Rail by continuing to submit objections.

One of the campaigners, Philip Hodson, who lives in New Cheveley Road, said: “Network Rail accepts closure will incur longer walking distances but claims the inconvenience is small,” said Mr Hodson.

“I measured distances using a surveyor’s wheel. The distance from the New Cheveley Road/Cricket Field Road junction to All Saints’ School is 866 metres over the crossing, taking about 10 minutes to walk. But all parents do not live at that junction. It takes another 4-10 minutes to reach it. By taking children to school and collecting them parents and children make four journeys.

“When using the Weatherby Crossing, this is around 80 minutes walking a day. To walk via the New Cheveley Road bridge or Old Station Road, doubles the distance, so the daily school-walk for parents and children becomes 160 minutes, two hours and 20 minutes.”

Mr Hodson urged objectors to write to the Department of Transport at email: transportandworksact@dft.gsi.gov.uk