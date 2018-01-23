School bus petition signed by three times more people than have filled in county’s consultation

A petition against Suffolk’s school transport changes has been signed by more than 6,470 people yet only 2,099 have taken part in the county council’s consultation on it.

Petition organiser Nikki Botting, who has two children at Thurston Community College, said: “This proposal would mean thousands of children moving schools mid-way through their education. The changes would ensure further traffic chaos as some parents will be forced to take on the journeys themselves.

“Families who cannot afford the £1,000 annual fee would have no choice at all about their child’s school.”

“SCC want us to believe that the county are funding some extravagant parent choice system, but in reality we are talking about ordinary tax-paying families trying to send their children to their allocated school. The Council needs to think again.”

Jack Abbott, opposition education spokesman, said; “Cllr Gordon Jones [cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills] says that he is listening. If that’s the case, then he needs to listen to the thousands of people who have signed this petition and put an end to the uncertainty and worry he is causing.”

A Suffolk County Council spokesman said: “I would urge anyone that has signed the petition to also have their say through the consultation process, full details are available at www.suffolk.gov.uk/schooltravel”

The petition is at www.change.org