If you’re a resident of the Swaffham, Gazeley, Kentford, Red Lodge or Moulton areas you’ve probably received an invitation to join Anglian Water’s new pilot reward scheme – Greenredeem.

Mine was waiting ion the door mat when I returned from holiday, so I’ve got the chance to try new scheme for myself.

First of all though, I was really interested in finding out why it’s important to be careful with the water we have at home. After all, every time I turn the tap on at home, Anglian Water hasensured that I’ve got (what feels like) an almost limitless supply of water available.

Registering for Greenredeem could not be easier

The reality is that our weather patterns are changing and the population in our region is growing fast. Lots of people want to come and live in East Anglia and with more people and fewer raindrops, Anglian Water is keen that we are careful with the water we use at home.

So, with this new scheme, the idea is that if you save water at home, and then take part in some activities on the Greenredeem website, you’ll earn points. But we’re all earning points right now, whether it’s a Clubcard, Boots Advantage or Nectar, so I was keen to understand what makes this different, and why it’s worth doing. After all points don’t mean anything unless they can give me something back.

GreenRedeem

Joining up was nice and easy. I did it on the website, but you can register by app (iPhone or Android), or even call.

Greenredeem’s call centre is in Ipswich, so it’s nice to know I could talk to someone local if I needed to. As soon as I’d filled in a few details online I was taken on a quick tour and learnt very quickly how to earn points and use them.

Anglian Water

It’s great to see that I can choose between different ways to spend my points – and if I want to, I can save up for some of the bigger rewards such as a gift card.

Visit: greenredeem.co.uk/anglian-water