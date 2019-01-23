Santander to shut its Newmarket branch

Santander, Newmarket High Street (6731823)

One of Britain's biggest banks is to shut its Newmarket branch.

Santander announced today it will close its High Street bank on May 30.

It is not yet known how many people will lose their job as a result of the closure.

It means customers will have to travel at least 12 miles Bury St Edmunds to use the bank in person or sign up to its online banking facility.

The closure is part the Spanish banking giant's plans to shut 140 branches across the country.

Susan Allen, Head of Retail and Business Banking, said: "The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with more and more customers using online and mobile channels.

"As a result, we have had to take some very difficult decisions over our less visited branches, and those where we have other branches in close proximity.

Santander, Newmarket High Street (6731817)

"We will support customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs. We are also working alongside our unions to support colleagues through these changes and to find alternative roles for those impacted wherever possible."

"We continue to believe that branches have a vital role to play and we will be refurbishing 100 of our branches over the next two years. We are confident that following these changes we will have the right branch network to serve our customers’ changing needs, and we expect the size of our network to remain stable for the foreseeable future."