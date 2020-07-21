Rules breached at Newmarket bungalow build

A planning authority has agreed a controversial Newmarket development can go ahead despite the council admitting conditions of the build had been breached.

Developers of a bungalow in land off Granby Street have built a door in the wrong place and have been building the new property outside the agreed hours. But officers at West Suffolk Council, the local planning authority, have decided the build should continue.

Dave Beighton, principle planning officer at the authority, said he did not wish to take any action against the developer and was asking the builders to send in a ‘non material amendment’ for the scheme.

West Suffolk Council’s planning officers have said the build in Granby Street has breached conditions, but the development can still go ahead.

Mr Beighton said he had written to remind developers of their requirements and asking them to fix issues as soon as possible.

The bungalow, which is accessed via Barley Close, has caused uproar in the cul-de-sac since the plans were submitted to West Suffolk Council at the start of the year.

West Suffolk officers gave the scheme, which is similar to proposals for the site it refused in 2016 and 2017, the green light earlier this year.

NicolaSaunders, who lives next door to the bungalow, blasted development and said parts of the planning authority’s reasons for approval were ‘whimsical’.

The plans were not considered by West Suffolk’s councillors despite Newmarket Town Council’s planning committee objecting to it on grounds of over-development, traffic and parking issues, and highway safety.

As well as concerns from the town council, there was a string of objections sent into the planning authority by neighbours.

Gavin Cope, of Granby Street, objected on grounds of parking concerns, traffic and highways issues, and concerns about the plan.

And Darren Smith, of Barley Close, said he was against the application because it was not the intended use of the land, and access was never intended via the street.

Newmarket Town Council were set to discuss the planning application last night.

Architect Jeremy Denn did not want to comment about the application when approached by the Journal and the applicant, James Taylor, was unreachable.

Read more Newmarket