Rowdiness on race days is issue at Newmarket railway station

Racecourse officials have pledged to work with residents who live close to Newmarket station in a bid to find a solution to problems caused by rowdy racegoers using the trains.

In a report to town councillors meeting on Monday, Newmarket PCSO Rachel Darvill said she had done a street survey of residents inGreen Road who had reported incidents including racegoers using their gardens as toilets, excess litter and rowdy behaviour.

“I think the issues need to be re-addressed to help residents not fear the racing season,” she said in her report.

Sophie Able, general manager at Newmarket Racecourses, told councillors: “We are in discussions with the police and we want to speak to local residents about the issues. We want to look at all the areas where there are concerns and see what options are available.”

She said the new racing season started in Newmarket in April and she wanted to have solutions in place by then. She would report back to the council in March.

One issue which will be looked at is the provision of more toilets at the station, although the council was told space was an issue and that neither Greater Anglia nor Network Rail would provide facilities.

In her report, PCSO Darvill said residents also wantedadditional litter bins andmore security at the station particularly late at night.

“The behaviour makes the residents feel annoyed and fearful as they are never quite sure how bad the effect is going to be on them every single race meeting,” she said, “as there has been a vast increase in

the number of people using the station.”

