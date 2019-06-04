Roadworks set to disrupt busy Newmarket junction until Thursday

Newmarket roadworks, St Mary's Square (11716006)

Roadworks are set to disrupt one of Newmarket's busiest junctions as contractors finish repairs to a burst pipe.

Today Anglian Water set up three way traffic lights at the St Mary's Square junction with Mill Hill, and said they expected work to continue until Thursday.

About three weeks ago a leak was spotted in the street, with the water company quickly fixing the burst pipe.

Today contractors will start to complete the job, re-surfacing the temporary asphalt laid.