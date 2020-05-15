Rick Astley's Newmarket Nights gig moved to next year as coronavirus cancellations continue

Rick Astley is never gonna give Newmarket up as his July Course performance has been rescheduled for next year.

Because the ongoing coronavirus crisis seeing large gatherings cancelled, his Newmarket Nights set for July 31 this year has been moved to June 25 2021.

The 54-year-old singer, best known for his 1987 hit Never Gonna Give You Up, is the third act to have been put off until next year with more acts looking set to be cancelled and moved to 2021.

Newmarket Nights in June last year.

The postponement follows on from Tom Jones and The Script, who will also be performing at the July Course next year after their summer gigs were cancelled because of the virus.

A spokesman for the Jockey Club said tickets will be automatically transferred and there is no action needed to do so with gig goers receiving their new tickets to the original email address they booked with.

"If you’ve already booked a ticket and are unable to attend in 2021, we’d like to offer you the chance to transfer your booking to an e-voucher to come to another Jockey Club Live event with us at a later date," the spokesman said.

"The Jockey Club Live will add 10 per cent extra value to your original booking value, plus round it up to the nearest £5 for you to use on any Jockey Club Live event of your choice."

The spokesman added: "If you do not transfer your ticket to a 2021 ticket or e-voucher we will automatically refund your tickets within 21 days."