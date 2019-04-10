Tesco fundraisers (8238305)

A Soham man who is in training to run the London Marathon was part of a group which covered twice the distance he will be facing in the capital during a charity fund-raising session in a Newmarket supermarket.

Richard Sullivan, who will take on the 26 miles 385 yards challenge through the streets of London on April 28, was set the task of raising £1,800 to compete as a member of the Cardiomyopathy UK team.

He has already smashed that barrier with £2,200 in his account and more than three weeks to go until the big day.

With a team of friends and support from Newmarket Tesco manager Alistair Thomson, Richard set up a treadmill in the store foyer on which they clocked up more than 55 miles and collected £960 for the heart muscle charity which funds research into the disease and supports people diagnosed with it and their families.

It will be Richard’s first marathon, for which he has been in training for nine months.

“I was very overweight and badly needed a lifestyle change,” admits 31-year-old Richard, who has lost six stone in weight and says he is ‘feeling great’.

Richard, who lives at The Cotes with his wife Elizabeth, chose to support Cardiomyopathy UK because a family member died from the disease at a very young age.

He said he would be grateful for any sponsorship to help the charity.

Richard is not stopping for long after the London event. Just a week later he will compete in the weekend-long Milton Keynes Challenge which features a 5k ‘Rocket Run’ followed by a half-marathon and will travel further afield for the Berlin Marathon on September 29.