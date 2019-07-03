Residents in West Suffolk warned about council tax scam

A district council has warned West Suffolk residents that calls claiming to be from the authority's tax department are bogus

A district council has warned West Suffolk residents that calls claiming to be from the authority's tax department are bogus.

Today West Suffolk Council said they have been made aware of a telephone scam targetting residents in which fraudsters claim they are due a council tax refund - and they then ask for bank details.

But these calls are fake, with fraudsters using the details to steal money from the accounts.

A spokesman for district council said: "The council would never ask for bank details to pay a refund and we are warning residents not to fall for this scam.

"Please pass this message on to friends and family. If you receive a call like this simply put down the phone."