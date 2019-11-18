'Reopen Newmarket's recycling centre' urges retired senior councillor

A retired senior councillor has launched a campaign to re-open Newmarket’s much-used recycling centre.

Peter Cresswell, who served on East Cambridgeshire District Council for 12 years, has written to parish councils surrounding the town urging them to get behind his campaign for a cross-county solution.

And on Monday he asked Newmarket Town Council for its support when he outlined his plans to members of its community services committee.

Newmarket Open Door's waste recycling centre closed down

“It is absolutely ridiculous the facility has been closed,” he said. “The time has come for something to be done about this.”

Mr Cresswell told councillors he hoped the campaign would put pressure on councils in Cambridgeshire and Suffolk, and that progress could be made towards its re-opening.

Peter Cresswell (21918153)

“Everybody here deserves a better service,” he said.

Cllr Andy Drummond said he would raise the matter with West Suffolk Council’s cabinet and Cllr Rachel Hood said it was ‘extremely disappointing’ a town Newmarket’s size did not have a recycling facility.

Councillors agreed to place it on the agenda for the next full town council meeting.

On the back of his campaign, Mr Cresswell is set to ask East Cambridgeshire’s district councillors, at their next meeting in the New Year if they can enter negotiations with West Suffolk Council and Suffolk County Council about the future of the Depot Road site.

Newmarket recycling centre (21918243)

“Despite being in Suffolk, a great many East Cambridgeshire District Council residents used this facility prior to its closure. Households in the south of the district, particularly those in Wood Ditton ward, have to travel up to 20 miles to their nearest waste disposal centre. This is yet another cross border issue that needs addressing,” he said.

In 2011, Suffolk County Council shut the recycling centre as part of a cost-cutting move. Soon after, town-based charity Newmarket Open Door took over the site to help raise funds.

But in August last year Open Door trustees decided to shut the facility because it was no longer financially viable, with climbing costs and administrative burdens.