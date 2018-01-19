Refurbished Ely bank branch gets new look

Santander UK has officially opened its newly designed and refurbished branch in Ely.

It is the latest of Santander’s branches to be re-designed as part of a programme to deliver even better customer service and community-friendly banking.

The new look branch in the High Street was officially opened by Cllr Richard Hobbs, Mayor of Ely. Representatives from the local charity Little Miracles, which supports families that have children with additional needs, disabilities and life limiting conditions, were also at the opening.

Little Miracles is one of the charities that will benefit from a fund-raising programme at the newly opened branch throughout this year.

Work on the new branch design took four weeks to complete and facilities include digital workstations with tablets for online banking, Express Banking with a new ATM wall, counter services for more secure transactions as well as private interview rooms.

Customers visiting the branch will be greeted in a reception area and directed to a range of tailored services depending on how they want to bank.

The branch, which employs six staff, is managed by Sally Picking.

Susan Allen, Santander’s head of retail, said: “Banking is changing at a rapid pace and we wanted to create a branch that can accommodate the needs of all our local customers.

“That means combining traditional banking facilities, and a focus on delivering great cutomer service, with modern, digital services including free Wi-Fi, customer tablets and digital ATMs.

“Santander branches are an important part of many communities and our investment in this branch reflects our commitment to Ely.”