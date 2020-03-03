Re-think closure of Newmarket's recycling site, district urges

Pressure is increasing on a county council to re-open Newmarket’s recycling centre after a district authority leader backed the campaign to bring it back into use.

East Cambridgeshire District Council leader Anna Bailey has written to Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks urging him to reverse the decision to cut its Depot Road recycling centre in 2011.

“The decision taken by your authority has led to numerous complaints from residents and parish councils in the south of East Cambridgeshire who now have to travel some 20 miles to the nearest facility,” Cllr Bailey told her fellow Conservative council leader.

Newmarket Open Door had run the site since 2011, when Suffolk County Council decided to close the site (3895491)

“I urge you to reconsider the decision that has been made by your authority to close the recycling centre and to do everything you can to get the side reopened at the earliest opportunity.

“I appreciate it isn’t easy, but I do think it is necessary to rethink this decision.”

Newmarket Open Door took on the site when Suffolk County Council closed it in 2011.

The letter comes after a campaign by the former chairman of East Cambridgeshire, Peter Cresswell, who last week used the authority’s first full council meeting since October last year, to ask for support.

Paul West, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for waste, communities and Ipswich, thanked Cllr Bailey for raising the issue and said he would welcomethe opportunity to meet with colleagues from East Cambridgeshire about the issue.

At Newmarket Town Council on Monday, mayor Rachel Hood said: “It’s clear a town like Newmarket should have a recycling centre and it’s completely unsatisfactory that is doesn’t have one.”

Showing members a map of neighbouring counties, Cllr James Lay said ‘even tiny Norfolk towns’ have recycling centres.

“If you have a look at Suffolk over towards Ipswich, where the county council sits, we have four recycling centres. Newmarket seems to lose out because the town is the other side of the county,” he said.

Cllr Tom Kerby pointed out the newly opened multi-million pound centre in Bury St Edmunds. “We are not asking for a lot,” he said.

Read more NewmarketPolitics