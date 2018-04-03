Ramraiders target Newmarket's Guineas Shopping Centre

Ramraiders who smashed through the doors of a Newmarket's Guineas Shopping Centre escaped with a cash machine.

The gang drove a stolen 4x4 at speed through the centre's double glass doors and loaded the cash dispenser into a second car before making their escape.

The incident, just before midnight on Easter Monday, caused extensive damage to the shopping centre which partially re-opened this morning.

Police said that the indoor part of the shopping centre will remain closed while detectives investigate and the centre management repairs the damage caused in the raid.

A spokeswoman said: "We are aware of an incident at The Guineas Shopping Centre today. The centre is currently partially close and will be open in due course. Police are investigating and we cannot comment further."

The doctors surgery is still open, but the Guineas multi-storey car park is closed.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone with any information are asked to call Suffolk Police on 101 and quote incident reference SC-02042018-462."