Two men have been locked-up for their part in a series of ramraids across the eastern region including one at The Guineas Shopping Centre, Newmarket

Tony Smith, 19, of Schole Road, Willingham, Cambridgeshire, and Charlie Oakley, 26, of George Street, Shefford, Bedfordshire, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday.

The two men admitted to being involved in a series of eight ramraids, including one in April at Newmarket's Guineas Shopping Centre, across seven counties.

Oakley received a six year prison sentence while Smith was handed a five year term in a youth offenders institute for his part.

A 17-year-old has also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle charge in relation to the same series of ramraids, and will be sentenced later in the month.

In their two month crime spree they stole a number of vehicles which were used to ram into the stores and used as getaway cars.

Each cash machine contained thousands of pounds and the ramraids cost more than £250,000 in damage in total to businesses. None of the money has been recovered.

The men were arrested in April by officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit during a failed attempt to steal a cash machine from a store in Isleham.

Detective Inspector Trevor Davidson, who led the investigation at the unit, said: "This ruthless cross-border crime blitz saw hundreds of thousands of pounds being stolen, not to mention the significant amount of damage caused to the businesses affected, and the multiple vehicles stolen from innocent people across the region.

“This was an incredibly complex investigation due to the large number and geographical span of the offences, but thanks to the hard work and dedication of our officers, and the close working with forces in seven different counties, we have been able to bring these criminals to justice."

The ramraid series

March 3 – Co-Op, Church Street, Gamlingay, Cambridgeshire

A Land Rover was used to ram the store and remove the ATM machine containing a significant amount of money.

March 20 – Co-Op, Main Road, Long Bennington, Lincolnshire

A stolen Daihatsu 4x4 is used to steal an ATM containing thousands of pounds.

April 2 – Aldi, Bonds Lane, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire

A stolen Land Rover and an Audi were used in a bid to steal the ATM, on this occasion the attempt was unsuccessful.

April 2 – The Guineas Shopping Centre, Newmarket, Suffolk

An Audi and a stolen Land Rover were used to steal an ATM containing thousands of pounds.

April 4 – Premier Shop, Irthlingborough Road, Finedon, Northamptonshire

Offenders used a Land Rover to pull the shutters off the store before stealing an ATM containing a substantial amount of cash.

April 6 – Co-Op, High Street, Fulbourn, Cambridgeshire

A number of offenders wearing balaclavas and boiler suits arrive in a stolen Land Rover and steal a cash machine.

April 16, One Stop, Feltwell, Thetford, Norfolk

Offenders arrive at the store using two stolen Audis and use a disc cutter to gain entry to the shop, before stealing an ATM containing thousands of pounds.

April 17 – Co-Op, West Street, Isleham, Cambridgeshire

Offenders in the process of stealing an ATM are disturbed by police and fee from the scene. Lee, Oakley and Smith are subsequently arrested.