‘RAF 100’ picture shows how RAF Mildenhall hosted the air force’s first Royal review

Two pictures of King George V’s Silver Jubilee Review of the RAF at RAF Mildenhall on July 6 1935 are among the 100 historic photographs published by the Ministry of Defence to mark the air force’s centenary on April 1.

In one the Guard of Honour salutes the King on arrival for the first Royal Review for the Service, only nine months after the base opened. The other picture is an aerial shot showing how the 38 squadrons’ 370 aircraft, including bombers, fighters, and observation planes, were lined up for the event in front of the airfield’s two giant hangers which had yet to be roofed.

An aerial view of the aircraft arranged for viewing by King George V during the first ever Royal Review of the RAF held at Mildenhall on 6 July 1935.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of York accompanied the king to view what was a third of the RAF’s aircraft.