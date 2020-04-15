Racing workers get more than a roof over their heads

A project aimed at providing accommodation for young people working in the town’s racing industry welcomed its first tenants on Wednesday.

Newmarket-based charity Racing Welfare has invested more than £600,000 into the renovation of MacDonald Buchanan House, in Howard de Walden Way, which when completed will provide 18 self-contained bedsit units.

The completion of the project has been slowed by the Covid-19 crisis, but the charity’s team have adapted to make sure correct protocols have been followed and yesterday the first 12 tenants moved in one hour apart.

Owned and managed by Racing Homes, Racing Welfare’s housing charity, MacDonald Buchanan House will provide affordable accommodation for young people, aged between 16 and 24 who are starting their careers in racing in Newmarket.

New residents can live in the accommodation for up to two years and throughout this period they will be supported by a dedicated housing support worker who will help them prepare for independent living once they leave the complex.

Newmarket Macdonald Buchanan House.one of first new tenants Hunnie Carroll 19 who works forGeorge Peckham with RW housing support staff member Sue Shirley housing support officer. Picture by Mark Westley. (33534889)

The rent for each of the fully-furnished flats is at a subsidised rate to assist with affordability, which can be a problem in the town.

Each resident will follow a structured plan designed to help themlearn key life skills such as, money management, cooking and DIY.

“The whole project has been designed and implemented to give young racing staff the very best preparation to be able to sustain their own independent accommodation in the future and to continue to contribute to the racing industry for many years to come,” said a spokeswoman for the charity.

“It has been our ambition to see all young people coming into the racing industry for the first time have a happy, healthy and well supported start,” said Dawn Goodfellow, chief executive of Racing Welfare.

“The new, affordable housing offered by MacDonald Buchanan House, along with the provision of a dedicated housing support worker, will be integral in providing this service. Our housing team have had to adapt their working methods since the Covid-19 outbreak to ensure the completion of the initial twelve accommodation units and it is wonderful to be able to welcome our first tenants during these challenging times.”

