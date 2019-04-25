Robin Hardy and John Gilbert - Newmarket Dementia Action Alliance (8620028)

The Racing Centre has become the 50th local organisation to sign up to the Newmarket Dementia Action Alliance.

The centre will join a list including shops, businesses, community centres, clubs, hotels, pubs and cafes which are already committed to working together to make the town a more friendly place to live in for people with dementia and those who care for them.

Centre manager John Gilbert said: “This is a great cause and something we have been involved with in the past. It is a natural next step for us as we have members and visitors to the centre who have dementia. We are delighted to become the 50th member.”

NDAA chairman Robin Hardy welcomed the Racing Centre to the Alliance.

“It is great to see that so many companies, organisations and people are behind the aim of the Newmarket Dementia Alliance and that the Racing Centre, which offers an inclusive community hub in the centre of the town, has become our 50th member,” he said. “I look forward to the NDAA’s next milestone - the 60th member.”