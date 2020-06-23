Pubs and restaurants in Newmarket can reopen from July 4 after Boris Johnson's announcement

Newmarket residents will be able to celebrate a new haircut with a fresh pint from next Saturday, as Boris Johnson reopens the high street.

The Prime Minister announced this afternoon that pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers will be among businesses allowed to open from July 4 as the UK takes another step back towards normality after 92 days of lockdown.

He added that customers will be limited to table service and only allowed to visit with one other household.

Boris Johnson, the prime minister, addresses the House of Commons on relaxing coronavirus lockdown rules(37130189)

Playgrounds, museums, galleries, libraries and community centres have also been given the go-ahead to open their doors if they are Covid secure.

But nightclubs, gyms and spas will remain closed after the Government said they still posed a risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Mr Johnson said: "All hospitality indoors will be limited to table service and our guidance will encourage minimal staff and customer contact.

"We will ask businesses to help NHS Test and Trace respond to any local outbreaks by collecting contact details from customers as happens in other countries and we will work with the sector to make this manageable."

He also reduced the two metre social distancing rule to 'one metre plus' and from July 4, Independence Day in the United States, people will be allowed to see one other household inside.

Mr Johnson said: "Today we can say that our long national hibernation is beginning to come to an end."

