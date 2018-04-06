PSCO set to start patrolling Newmarket this summer

Newmarket’s own Police Community Support Officer should on the beat in the town within the next few months.

Mayor Andy Drummond said he was ‘delighted’ that the new PCSO was due to take up the position in the summer.

“I think the visible presence of a PCSO on the streets is a deterrent in itself – and perhaps they can issue some parking tickets to cars on double yellow lines,” said Cllr Drummond.

The officer will be funded by the town council, which initially voted against the idea when it was first suggested by Suffolk Police around 10 years ago.

“I voted for it then so as soon as I became mayor I got it back on the table and this time it was passed,” said Cllr Drummond.

There had been a long delay in earmarking and training an officer for the role, said Cllr Drummond, but Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore had been able to push the appointment forward.