Protective bollard ‘broken by building supplier’s lorry turning' into Newmarket car park

Lorries turning into a Newmarket development have damaged a bollard that was protecting a house from vehicles crashing into it, residents have claimed.

Fitzroy Street residents Anne-Marie and husband Brin Hughes said that a lorry turning into the Grosvenor Yard, delivering building supplies for flats being built adjoining the car park, ‘snapped off’ the cast iron bollard that was built after a car smashed into their corner house two years ago.

Mr Hughes said: “I was in my office when I heard an all mighty crash. I thought it was something upstairs.”

“When I went outside I saw laying in the road the cast iron bollard.”

When Mr Hughes approached the lorry driver, he denied it was his lorry that had broken it, but Mr Hughes said he was ‘confident’ that it was a lorry.

“There is no way a car could knock that over,” he said.

Mrs Hughes said: “We need it putting back up for the safety of our house. That could have been our house that happened to.”

On Monday, members Newmarket Town Council’s planning committee agreed to write to Forest Heath District Council to remind the site developer that they had obligations to make sure materials were delivered to the site carefully.

Residents have also raised concerns about speeding on Fitzroy Street, calling for the highways authority to reduce the speed to 20mph, create zebra crossings in the street as well as improving the entrances to Grosvenor Yard for vehicle and pedestrian access.