Prolific Newmarket shoplifter jailed for 23 weeks

A woman who stole nearly £1,600 of goods from Boots, in Newmarket, has been jailed for 23 weeks.

Denise Nieuwenburg, 34, of Park Lane, Newmarket, appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday when she pleaded guilty to eight charges of theft from shops in the town.

Magistrates heard that since the start of the year Nieuwenburg had stolen goods including cosmetics, fragrances and after shave from Boots on six separate occasions.

On one occasion she took cosmetics worth £587.50 and on other dates stole items totalling £150.00, £231.50, £141.00, £265.00 and £215.00.

She also admitted taking goods worth £20 from Newmarket’s QD store and Ariel washing liquid worth £4 from the Co-op in Scaltback Drive.

Nieuwenburg was ordered to pay compensation of £1590.

She was charged at Bury St Edmunds police station on Monday.