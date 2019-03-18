Looking for Change campaign launch (7714637)

A campaign to make the most of donations given to homeless people has been launched in Newmarket.

The Looking for Change campaign asks people not to give money direct – but to text donations to a dedicated number. It means the money will not only help rough sleepers, but also people who are homeless but not living on the streets and those who are vulnerable.

To bring the alternative giving campaign to the town, the Newmarket Inter-faith Forum has teamed up with Bury Drop In Centre, who run a similar scheme in Bury St Edmunds.

Max Drinkwater, of the inter-faith forum, said: “People, no matter what their beliefs are, want to help those less fortunate than themselves.

“Sadly sometimes when we give money to people on the streets, that money is used to feed addictions which doesn’t help them change their situation and makes it harder for them to stay in accommodation.

“We also know that sometimes people are deceived by beggars preying on human kindness.

“Looking for Change is about making sure that the money we donate can make a genuine difference to people’s lives and that is why we are delighted to be working with the Drop In charity.”

All money donated to the dedicated text line will stay in Newmarket.

The campaign has the backing of the town council and mayor Rachel Hood welcomed the launch of the scheme.

“We are actively supporting Looking for Change as they work to ensure that the people in our community who are in need of help, whether because they have been rough sleeping, are homeless or they are in some other way vulnerable, get the assistance they need,” she said.

Cllr Robin Millar, cabinet member for families and communities at West Suffolk councils, urged people to donate: “The role of the community is crucial to this campaign’s success. It is about us all working together and looking for change to benefit the lives of some of the most vulnerable people in and around Newmarket.”

The Newmarket Journal has backed the project, along with Love Newmarket BID and Suffolk Police.