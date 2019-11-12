Princess Anne officially opens Racing Welfare's Summerhill House in Newmarket

Racing Welfare's newest housing development received the royal seal of approval today after Princess Anne officially opened Summerhill House in Newmarket.

The building, in Howard de Walden Way, has been designed by the charity to house some of its most vulnerable retired beneficiaries who have spent their working lives in the racing and breeding industry.

Costing £3.5 million to build, the property has 21 two bedroom flats, is fully wheelchair accessible, and features assistive technology, 24 hour call monitoring and CCTV security.

Princes Royal, who is the charity's patron, was shown around the building by William Barlow, Racing Welfare's chairman, and by its chief executive Dawn Goodfellow.

Princes Royal, who is the charity's patron, was shown around the building by William Barlow, Racing Welfare's chairman, and by its chief executive Dawn Goodfellow.

“It is an honour to have Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal with us today to officially open Summerhill House," said Ms Goodfellow.

Summerhill House, Newmarket (21439999)

"We are immensely proud of the project and were delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness on a tour the building during of her visit. The property embodies our objective to provide high quality accommodation for people who have given so much to the racing industry throughout their working lives.

"I would like to express our most sincere thanks to all of Racing Welfare’s generous supporters who have made it possible for us to construct this wonderful building.”

The building’s name of Summerhill House comes from Summerhill Stud, the South African Thoroughbred breeding operation closely associated with Jim Joel.

He set up the Childwick Trust during his lifetime to administer his philanthropic interests, and in turn The Childwick Trust has become one of Racing Welfare’s most long standing and valued supporters.