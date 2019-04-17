Members of Newmarket Lions Club celebrate the award of the group's charter 43 years ago

Newmarket Lions Club is seeking new members to bring fresh ideas to the group which has has raised tens of thousands of pounds for local charities over more than four decades in the town.

Christine Rawlinson, the club’s PR officer, said that the group would welcome people of any age from any walk of life to go along to one of its meetings which are held at the Rutland Arms at 8pm on the first and third Thursdays of every month.

“Just come along and see if you might want to join us,” said Chris.

“We have a lot of fun whilst helping to give something back to the community.

“Everyone gives as much time as they can - we are volunteers,” she added.

The Newmarket club entertained Lions from throughout East Anglia as they celebrated the 43rd anniversary of their charter with a dinner at the Rutland Arms, which has provided them with a free meeting room twice a month over the years.

“Without their support we could not survive as a voluntary service,” said Chris, who can be contacted on 07765483365.