Praise for ‘aspirational and holistic approach’ as a Stetchworth nursery wins top award

Staff at a Stetchworth nursery have been celebrating after it was named one of the best in the country at training and development.

Judges of the NMT (Nursery Management Today) awards chose The Old School House because of its ‘exceptional commitment to creating a culture of learning where strengths are celebrated through an original and robust training and development programme’.

Nursery director Linda Baston-Pitt said: “We’re all incredibly proud of the award which represents a culmination of many years of hard work. It also serves to inspire us to continue striving as a leading early years organisation and training provider, not just in our sector and our region, but in the whole of the UK.”

The Stetchworth team received the award in front of around 600 guests from television personality Ben Fogle at London’s Hilton Metropole Hotel.

The awards aim to reward excellence in childcare and celebrate the best people in the nursery sector. There were 18 categories to enter overall and there were four or five finalists in each category with three independent judges.

Making the award to the Old School House, the judges said: “The key to the success of this team is their continued evaluation at all levels that impact on practice. Their aspirational and holistic approach results in a magical connection between the team and children, which achieves amazing results.”