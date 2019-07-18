Powters butchers smashed into in latest burglary of Newmarket town centre shop

A Newmarket butchers was smashed into in the early hours of today, becoming the latest shop to be the target of a town centre crime spree.

At about 2am a burglar climbed onto a flat roof of Powters butchers, in Wellington Street, and forced his was through a window and high security grill.

Once inside he made off with items from the shop, including meat, frozen ready meals, and computers. Suffolk Police said the exact items stolen are unknown at this time.

Damage had also been caused inside.

The break in is part of a recent surge of shop burglaries in the town centre.

At the start of the month three stores were smashed into, including Nancy's Vintage Teashop and Mill Pets. Others in the town have also been hit in recent weeks.

Suffolk Police forensics officers were at Powters today and the store's CCTV captured footage of the burglary.

Grant Powter, managing director of the butchers, said the shop had to close today because of the break-in.

"There has been several shop break-ins in Newmarket - there seems to be a spate of them which we only found out when we spoke to the police."

He urged the force to step up to halt the break-ins - and to bring the burglar to justice.

"It's a symptom of the arms length policing we seem to be getting in Newmarket," he said. "What has to happen in order to get a bigger police presence in town?"

And he warned: "Don't buy meat from unscrupulous traders. It might have been out of refrigeration or contaminated.

"I would urge people to vet any outlets they cannot trust and go to a proper butcher or retailer to buy their meat.

"If they are offered any meat that seems very cheap or by somebody they don't know they should be cautious."

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Any witnesses should contact Suffolk Police by visiting our website or calling 101, quoting CAD 45 of 18 July."